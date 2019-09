The first two weeks of Louisiana Tech’s season, the team faced a pair of “dual threat” quarterbacks.

Sam Ehlinger at Texas and Grambling’s Geremy Hickbottom both had over 250 yards passing, and were second in rushing the football, when they faced Tech’s defense.

In the Bulldogs’ Friday match up with Florida International, there’s a huge possibility they will see a running and passing gunslinger in Kaylan Wiggins.