Ruston, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana Tech University football held their first game week press conference, and the biggest thing on the players’ minds is flipping the script from last year’s loss to Florida International University.

FIU defeated the Bulldogs last season 42-34 in a double overtime thriller, and players like Bulldogs defensive lineman Deshon Hall Jr. says “it’s personal” when they open the season in week zero.

The questions swirling around the team all fall camp long have been heard by the players, and they are ready to hit the field and show everybody they are primed for a big year and prove it’s not just hype. New transfer quarterback Hank Bachmeier said he’s also jokingly feeling the pressure to perform from a source outside the media in his little brother who is missing his first pop warner game to see the game live with the rest of the family.

The Bulldogs kickoff against FIU Saturday at 8 p.m. at Joe Aillet Stadium