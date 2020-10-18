Louisiana Tech looking for the ninth win in a row at the Joe

• Louisiana Tech dropped its first home game and first conference game of the season, falling 35-17 to Marshall on Saturday night.

• LA Tech falls to 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in Conference USA play. • Marshall now leads the all-time series, 3-1. The Thundering Herd have won all three conference meetings (2014, 2019 and 2020).

• The Bulldogs had their eight-game home winning streak come to an end.

• The Bulldogs are now 10-7 all-time against C-USA East Division opponents.

• Skip Holtz is now 59-38 as head coach of the Bulldogs (eighth year).

• Announced attendance: 7,140 (sellout with 25 percent capacity allowed).

• Marshall won the coin toss and elected to receive to start the game. The Thundering Herd failed to score on their opening drive, the first time that has happened this season.



OFFENSE

• Kody Russey has started 41 straight games at offensive line.

• LA Tech went 3-for-4 in the red zone and have now scored 16 out of 18 times they had the ball inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. Of those 16 times, the Bulldogs have scored 14 touchdowns.

• LA Tech converted its one fourth-down conversion on the night. They are now 8-of-9 this season.

• Luke Anthony was 18-of-25 for 180 passing yards and one touchdown. His 72 percent completion was a season-best.

• Aaron Allen came in and was 8-of-9 for 80 passing yards and one touchdown. The 89 percent completion was a season-best.

• Adrian Hardy, who was targeted 10 times, recorded season-highs in receptions (9) and receiving yards (102). Both marks are the most by a Bulldog receiver this season. It was the senior’s first game with 100+ yards receiving since Nov. 9, 2019 against North Texas. It was also his seventh career 100+ receiving performance.

• Adrian Hardy has now caught 4+ passes in four of the five games this season.

• Griffin Hebert registered a season-high 66 receiving yards on four receptions. One of those was a season-long 50-yard grab that set up the Bulldogs first touchdown of the game. It was his third career 50+ yard reception.

• Jawaun Johnson reeled in a career-high four receptions which totaled 44 receiving yards.

• Isaiah Graham tallied two catches for 20 yards and one touchdown. The senior now has three TD receptions this season, tied for the most on the team.



SCORING PLAYS

• Jacob Barnes put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with a 35-yard field, slicing the deficit to 7-3 with 10:04 to play in the second quarter.

• Luke Anthony found Adrian Hardy for a 12-yard touchdown pass, cutting the deficit to 21-10 with 5:41 remaining in the third quarter.

• Aaron Allen connected with Isaiah Graham for a 9-yard touchdown pass, making the score 35-17 with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter.



DEFENSE • Marshall came in with just one turnover all season through three games. LA Tech forced two turnovers on the night.

• The Bulldogs have now forced at least one turnover in 35 of their last 37 games. • The Bulldogs have recorded an interception in 13 of their last 15 games.

• Trey Baldwin recorded a game-high and career-high 16 tackles. It ties for the most tackles by a Bulldog this season (Tyler Grubbs had 16 in the season opener at Southern Miss).

• Tyler Grubbs had the second most tackles by a Bulldog with nine. It marks the fourth time in five games he has recorded 9+ tackles.

• Cedric Woods came up with his second interception of the season. He is the first Bulldog to record INTs in back-to-back games since L’Jarius Sneed did it in 2019.

• Joren Dickey forced and recovered a fumble, both first of his Bulldog career.



SPECIAL TEAMS

• Jacob Barnes remained perfect on the season after making his lone field goal attempt and connected on both PATs. The freshman is now 3-of-3 on field goals and 20-of-20 on extra-point attempts. The 35-yard field goal was the second longest of the season.

• Jacob Barnes had two punts downed inside the 20. He punted the ball six times for 217 yards.

• Gabe Siemieniec had one kickoff that went for a touchback, bringing his season total to 10.