Louisiana Tech color announcer Jack Thigpen hosts basketball camp Northeast Baptist High School this week

Football camps aren’t the only thing keeping kids occupied this summer. Add basketball to the list.
Louisiana Tech radio color announcer Jack Thigpen is giving back this week.
Monday morning at Northeast Baptist High School in West Monroe, began a week long hoops camp hosted by Thigpen.
His resume is long, it includes stops at Ruston, Cedar Creek and ULM.
The camp runs through the June 28 (Friday) at the NBS Knights gym. To get your child involved in the camp, show up to the gymnasium, through Friday at 9 a.m.