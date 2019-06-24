Louisiana Tech color announcer Jack Thigpen hosts basketball camp Northeast Baptist High School this week

The New Orleans Pelicans exercised its team option on Head Coach Alvin Gentry’s contract for the 2020-21 season, it was announced today by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin.

“We couldn’t be happier to extend our relationship with Alvin,” said Griffin. “He is exactly the right coach at the right time for this franchise. As I have mentioned several times previously, the shared vision we have for the future of Pelicans basketball both on and off the floor will enable us to build a roster that fits both culturally and tactically. Perhaps more importantly, the relationship we have built over our many years together will enable us to challenge, empower and further one another and our franchise.”