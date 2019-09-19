Looking ahead to Longview-West Monroe; Oak Grove-Sterlington

We’ll have the chance to see a pair of exciting rivalries on Friday evening.

In Shreveport, West Monroe will face Longview in a neutral site game.

The Lobos enter this week, 3-0. And, for the second straight game, they held an opponent scoreless.

In Ouachita Parish, Sterlington will host Oak Grove.

Since the inception of the “Mayor’s Cup” in 2015, the Panthers are 3-1 versus the Tigers.

But, Ryan Gregory’s crew won last year’s meeting.

Oak Grove’s giant offensive line, led by Kansas commit Kenean Caldwell, has allowed the running backs to combine for 436 yards and six touchdowns through two games in 2019.

Sterlington’s defense is coming off a performance, where they held Ouachita Christian’s ground attack to 93 yards.