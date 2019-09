The Bulldogs travel to face Bowling Green on Saturday. It’s the team’s longest road trip of the season.

It’s the third meeting between these two schools. Tech won both match ups in 1995, and 1997.

Tech is spending this week making necessary adjustments to their defense. Coming into the game versus the Falcons, they’re 111th in the FBS in stopping offenses.

This weekend, they’ll meet a BGSU squad that ranks in the Top 50, in rushing offense.