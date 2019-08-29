How did Geremy Hickbottom earn the starting quarterback nod over Ouachita alum Charles Wright, Saturday versus ULM?

Grambling head football coach Broderick Fobbs explained to NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian, there’s a chance Ouachita High alum Charles Wright could be the starting quarterback for 2019.

But, as Fall camp progressed, the incumbent Geremy Hickbottom separated himself from Wright.

During the Tigers’ media availability this week, Fobbs explained how Hickbottom was able to earn the nod as starting quarterback on Saturday versus ULM.

Fobbs noted there’s chances for Wright to appear in this weekend’s contest.