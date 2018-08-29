Holtz on 2018: ‘ … I Just Want to Make Sure We’re as Good as We Can Be … “

After a month of hitting each other, the Bulldogs are free to strike others. The start of the regular season isn’t near, it’s here.

“Have we crossed every “t”, dotted every “i”, ” says Louisiana Tech head football coach Skip Holtz. “What if they do this. We need to cover this. Sometimes you’re just best to go play the game.”

“All of the receivers, the running backs, [offensive line], everybody has been intact, ” says Bulldogs wide receiver Teddy Veal. “It translates to camp. And, hopefully we can translate that into the season.”

For the first time since 2010, the Bulldogs will feature a starting quarterback returning for another year, in J’Mar Smith.

“It is refreshing to see a quarterback, back, ” Holtz continues. “During the season last year he had a knee injury that no one really knew about that he played with. He had knee surgery right after the season ended. Then, he came back … I thought he worked incredibly hard with the wide receivers. He’s lost some weight. And, I think he’s had a fabulous fall camp.”

The defense didn’t quite live up to expectations in their second scrimmage. After surrendering five touchdowns that afternoon, Coach Holtz can only hope they’re ready for Saturday.

“I’ve said this before. And, it’s probably never been more appropriate with this team, ‘I don’t know how good we can be. I just want to make sure we’re as good as we can be, ‘” Holtz explained.

“We’re just taking it one day at a time. We’re all focused on improving our rooms individually, ” says defensive end Jaylon Fergueson. “We condition. We run better. We’re all trying to get better. We’re trying to get one percent better everyday.”

Since South Alabama met Tech last year, they’ve got a new coaching staff. That leaves the Bulldogs scrambling to figure out a “new” team top to bottom.

“They’ve got a seasoned group, ” Holtz continues. “They’ve got a physical football team. Their wide receivers – they’ve got great size. 6″4 and 6″5 out on the perimeter, which is going to be a challenge for us. Their safeties go down hill, stop the run. We look at their personnel, and I know their personnel is talented.”

The Bulldogs and Jaguars kick off the season on Saturday at 6:00 in Mobile, AL. Stick with NBC 10 for complete coverage of Louisiana Tech.