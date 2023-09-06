OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The upcoming Football Friday Night week 2 matchup between high school powerhouses Oak Grove vs. Ouachita Christian. The Tigers have not forgotten about the 48-20 loss to OCS during week 2 of the 2022 regular season in Monroe.

The 2022 Division 2A State Champions have set the tone already scoring 40 plus points in the win over Many on Aug. 25th at the Bayou Jamb. Plus, a 49-13 win over Opelousas Catholic in their week 1 2023 home opener.

Oak Grove Head Coach Ryan Gregory and company are preparing for a battle that has brewed into a rivalry between the two programs.