High school football preview: Sicily Island Tigers

In this edition of our high school preview segment, we’ll visit a place with a population of just over 560 people.

We’re talking about Sicily Island.

The Tigers finished 6-6 in 2018, for their first non-losing season since the program was restored in 2015.

Last year, they stunned Varnado in the opening round of the Class 1A postseason. But, the next week, they were eliminated by Haynesville.

Head coach Donald Money tells NBC 10 Sports Director Chris Demirdjian his team has more seniors this year, than in the past three.