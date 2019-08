It’s a new day in Delhi.

This past offseason, former head coach Toriano Williams was hired as the new Washington-Marion head coach.

In comes Rayville alum, Storm Ridgeway as the new leader of the Bears.

Coach Ridgeway will suit up a little more than 20 players in 2019, including 11 seniors.

Besides losing their former starting quarterback Brandon Williams, Delhi will have plenty of experience this Fall.