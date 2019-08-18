High school football preview: Arcadia Hornets

Arcadia football goes under the spotlights for our high school football previews.

The Hornets are in the post-C.J. Russell era. The running back, who’s currently a freshman at Grambling, did it all last year.

He rushed for over 2,500 yards a season ago, which upped his career number to over 7,560.

Head coach Dimitri Carr tells NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian, there’s no replacing Russell. It’ll be running back by committee in 2019.

The team will have veteran experience at many of their skill positions, in part 13 seniors will be taking the field. Overall team numbers have also skyrocketed for the Hornets.