High school football 2-A-Days: Union Parish and River Oaks

NBC 10 Sports continues their tour of high school football practices in Northeast Louisiana and Southern Arkansas.

On Tuesday, the train stops in Union Parish and River Oaks.

The Farmers ended last season 10-3, with a loss in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs to rival Sterlington.

Coach Joe Spatafora’s team returns a loaded defensive back unit. That could be good news for a unit, which surrendered an average of 17 points per game in 2018.

River Oaks hopes to improve on a 6-5 record from 2018.

The Mustangs lose a lot of offensive production, in particular from the rushing attack.

Coach Robert Hannah’s crew pledges to incorporate more passing in their arsenal this season.