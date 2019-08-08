High school football 2-A-Days: Sterlington and Wossman

Our high school football 2-A-Days train stops at Sterlington and Wossman.

The Panthers were so close to bringing home their second championship in three years. But, they fell to Eunice in the Class 3A title game, 59-47.

Sterlington enters 2019 with seven starters returning on offense, and three on defense.

Ironically, Wossman fell to Eunice 13-12 in their first round playoff game in 2018.

During the offseason, the ‘Cats added former Bastrop head coach Adrian Burnette as their Offensive Coordinator.

Antrell Green is back for another year as the starting quarterback, along with eight other returning starters on offense.