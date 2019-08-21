High school football 2-A-Days: Ouachita and Tallulah Academy

2-A-Days brings us to Ouachita.

Jeff Fitzgerald enters his sixth season as the Lions’ head coach.

In 2018, his team finished 8-4, with his season ending in the second round of the playoffs at Terrebone.

Following the 2018 season, Ouachita graduated 36 seniors.

They’ll enter the Week one date versus Bastrop with two returners on offense and three on defense.

We next visit Tallulah Academy.

Last season, the Trojans finished 13-0, with a victory in the MAIS 8-Man Championship over Prairie View Academy.

They’ll enter 2019, with 11 returning starters.