High school football 2-A-Days: Mangham and Franklin Parish

2-A-Days makes a stop in Mangham.

The Dragons are in the first year of the Scott Wilcher era. Former coach Tommy Tharp stepped down, after nearly a decade at the helm.

In 2018, the team finished 3-7, missing the postseason for the first time in 21 years.

Entering this season, Coach Wilcher returns six seniors.

Our next stop is Franklin Parish.

Last season, the Patriots finished 5-6, including a first round playoff loss to Pearl River.

The Pats graduated 23 seniors, from last years squad. He’ll return with nine.