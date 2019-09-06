Breaking News
LA DOTD opening Warren/Kiroli Road roundabout this afternoon

High school football 2-A-Days: Mangham and Franklin Parish

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

2-A-Days makes a stop in Mangham.

The Dragons are in the first year of the Scott Wilcher era. Former coach Tommy Tharp stepped down, after nearly a decade at the helm.

In 2018, the team finished 3-7, missing the postseason for the first time in 21 years.

Entering this season, Coach Wilcher returns six seniors.

Our next stop is Franklin Parish.

Last season, the Patriots finished 5-6, including a first round playoff loss to Pearl River.

The Pats graduated 23 seniors, from last years squad. He’ll return with nine.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss