High school football 2-A-Days: Haynesville and Delhi Charter

Our 2-A-Days train stops in Delhi Charter and Haynesville.

The Golden Tornado finished 2018, 13-2, including 5-0 on the road.

They were eliminated in the Class 1-A semifinal round by eventual state champion, Kentwood.

Coach David Franklin’s crew enters 2019, 18 starters less than he did a year ago.

Over at Delhi Charter, it’s a new era.

After five seasons as a coordinator, Jeremy Foote takes over as head coach.

The Gators ended last season, with a 4-8 record. And, a loss in the first round of the Class 2-A playoffs to St. Helena.

Delhi Charter’s offense looks to do a complete 360, from a year ago, when they averaged just 13 points per game.

