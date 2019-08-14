High school football 2-A-Days: Crossett and Hamburg

2-A-Days takes us to Arkansas.

Crossett will kick off their regular season on the road against Magnolia.

They’ll take part in preseason action, during Bastrop’s jamboree on August 30.

Coach Sonny Nason’s crew finished 2-7 last season. They missed out on the playoffs for the first time in five years.

They’ll enter 2019 with 21 seniors, and 14 of those starting.

Crossett’s 4-A rival, Hamburg hopes to build on a 8-4 record in 2018.

Last year, the Lions’ season came to a close in the second round to Robinson.

They graduated 25 seniors from 2018.

The Lions enter their Week 1 date versus Ashdown only returning four starters, two on offense and defense.