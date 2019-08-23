High school football 2-A-Days: Cedar Creek and Tensas Academy

2-A-Days makes a stop at Cedar Creek.

In Shannon Brown’s first year at the helm, the Cougars finished 4-7.

Their season came to an end, in the first round of the LHSAA postseason, to Vermillion Catholic.

Coach Brown’s team also ended the season, dropping five of their last seven.

They’re looking forward to a 2019 season, which is filled with veteran experience. This year’s squad returns eight starters on defense, and eight on offense.

Our next preview is Tensas Academy.

The Chiefs are led by former Neville head coach Joe Coates, who won a state title with the Tigers in the 1980’s.

Coach Coates current team finished 6-4 last year. MAIS 8-Man runner up, Prairie View Academy ended their season in the first round.

They lost several seniors. The Chiefs will also be without their starting quarterback from 2018, who transferred to Tallulah Academy.