High school football 2-A-Days: Caldwell Parish and Jena

NBC 10 Sports continues the 2-A-Days coverage this week, in Caldwell Parish and Jena.

Buster Duplissey enters his 5th year as head coach of the Spartans.

Coach Duplissey will have 14 starters returning, seven on both sides of the football. That includes their all-district quarterback Jason Townsend.

Caldwell also brings back a veteran defense, which only gave up an average of 7 1/2 points per game in 2018.

Over at Jena, head coach Jay Roark told NBC 10 Sports that they’ll be returning three starters on defense.

On offense, the Giants nearly have their entire unit coming back.