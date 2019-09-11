Have the Bulldogs improved on defense, since the Week one loss to Texas?

Louisiana Tech narrowly defeated Grambling, 20-14, last Saturday.

The Bulldogs entered the second half leading 20-0.

But, Grambling’s offense proved to be strong in the final 30 minutes of action.

GSU Offensive Coordinator Mark Orlando, saw his unit out gain Tech in yardage, 311-134, in the second half.

That’s in addition to the Tigers offense running 26 more plays, that the ‘Dogs.

Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz, along with defensive back Amik Robertson spoke on the defense during Tuesday’s press conference.