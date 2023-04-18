RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 22, 2023, Rayville High School will host the Gridiron Football Elite Camp Series at 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Pre-registration is $50, and the day-of registration is $75.

The camp includes:

40 time

Agility workout

Skill workout

7 on 7

Trench war

Event is filmed

All participants will be featured in the Gridiron Football magazine.

The camp is only eligible for student athletes from 7 to 12 grade. For more information contact the Rayville High School at 318-728-3296.