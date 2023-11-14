Grambling, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University Tigers Men’s Basketball Team was in action Tuesday night when they took on Champion Christian College and it was a tale of two halves for GSU. The first half seemed like it was destined to be a high scoring game for both sides as Kintavious Dozier and Jalen Johnson for GSU combined for 25 points in the first half, but the defense had their hands full in taking on the challenge of trying to contain AJ Williams for Champion Christian who scored 16 points to begin the game.

Zahad Munford was tasked with slowing down the explosive guard in the second half with a lot of back-and-forth trash talk ensuing throughout the entirety of the game, but the defensive assignment did slow down Williams for majority of the second half. Williams finished the game as his team’s leading scorer with 27 total points.

The offensive avalanche for GSU surged in the second half with Dozier and Johnson continuing to bruise the defense from within the paint as they finished with a combined 44 points. They also enjoyed the help by Jourdan Smith who made his presence known around the rim by disrupting shots on the defensive end. On the offensive side of the ball, he managed a 21 point and 10 rebound performance and helped propel the Tigers to the 113-73 win.

GSU improves to 2-1 on the year but they are in for a long road trip ahead with nine away games on the slate next; Grambling will not play on their own hardwood floors again for over a month on January 2nd.

The next game for GSU will be on Friday when they travel to Atlanta, Ga to face Delaware State University.