Grambling State University to officially name new football coach on Friday

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling Tigers may soon have a new head football coach. According to Grambling’s website, they plan to make an official announcement Friday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Who could be the new coach has a lot of people talking, and according to For the Culture HBCU and GramFanatics twitter pages, Tiger Nation is planning to Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson to lead their football team.

🚨 BREAKING: Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson will become Grambling State’s new head football coach – via ( @SwacN_A_Fool ) pic.twitter.com/679gQJJunW — For The Culture HBCU (@4theculturehbcu) December 9, 2021

This is a developing story, we will bring you more updates as they become available.