GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 14, 2023, Grambling State University will be celebrating its homecoming with campus festivities, music, fun, etc. Another thing that homecoming goers will experience this year is two Grambling State football legends being honored.

The Grambling State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the field inside of the legendary Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium will be named after GSU football legends James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams during the Tigers’ homecoming game versus Alabama A&M.

According to the Grambling State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, the football field will officially become James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams Field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Harris played under Coach Eddie Robinson from 1965 to 1968 and helped the team earn four Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships. Harris is considered one of the most successful football players to grace the campus of Grambling State. As a three-year starter, Harris led the Tigers to a 24-5-1 record.

Haris went on to become the first African-American player to start a season at quarterback in the history of professional football after being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 1969 NFL Draft. He is a member of the SWAC Hall of Fame, the Grambling Legends Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, the Black College Hall of Fame, and the National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame.

As for Williams, he also played under Coach Robinson and is one of the most storied athletes in the history of the program. He led the team to a 36 to 7 record as a four-year starter, winning three SWAC championships from 1974-1977. Williams was drafted in the 1978 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round and went on to become the first Black quarterback to be named Super Bowl MVP in NFL history.