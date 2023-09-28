GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 28, 2023, reports confirmed that Grambling State University baseball legend, Wilbert Ellis, will be enshrined into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Ellis will be part of the Class of 2024 alongside the following legendary inductees:

Drew Brees

Daniel Cormier

Seimone Augustus

Kevin Jackson

Perry Clark

Kerry Joseph

Frank Monica

Ray Sibille

According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, Ellis will be the second-ever recipient of the Louisiana Sports Ambassador Award. He is also a 2006 American Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame inductee. Ellis spent 43 seasons as the Tigers’ Head Baseball Coach and Assistant Baseball Coach.

According to reports, he retired in 2003 after posting a 743-463-1 record with three Southwestern Athletic Conference titles, five SWAC Western Division crowns, and three NCAA Tournament appearances. In March 2023, his jersey was retired by Grambling State University’s baseball program.