GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling is set to induct its 15th Legends class of former student-athletes who left their mark across various sports at Grambling State University. The 11 new inductees spoke with the general public in the Doris Robinson Hall inside the Eddie G. Robinson Museum, Friday afternoon.

The press conference kicked off the Hall of Fame weekend festivities, followed by the enshrinement dinner and induction will lead off with a “Parade of Stars” plus each inductee will receive video tributes of the new accomplishment.

The ceremony will take place at the Hobdy Assembly Center doors open at 5:00, and the event begins at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

For the 13th time, tickets for the Hall of Fame Banquet are sold out. For information about the Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame, contact Dr. Ruby D. Higgins at 318-243-7557 or via email at rubydhiggins@yahoo.com.