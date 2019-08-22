Grambling and ULM unite before their August 31 date, Wednesday at the Monroe Civic Center

The long-awaited, August 31 date between Grambling and ULM at Malone Stadium is less than two weeks away.

It’s the first meeting between the two schools since 2013.

Wednesday at the Monroe Civic Center, representatives from both institutions held a joint press conference to build up excitement for the match-up.

Tigers’ head coach Broderick Fobbs and Warhawks’ Matt Viator previously worked together at McNeese from 2007-11.

Both explained to NBC 10 Sports the football will always keep the two united, despite coaching different teams.