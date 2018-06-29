Local Sports

Geaux Nation - Tigers Recruiting Roars



Posted: Jun 28, 2018 10:47 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 10:47 PM CDT

BATON ROUGE, La - The LSU football teams continues to build towards what they hope to be a good season as their recruiting class takes shape. Head Coach Ed Orgeron to a break from the recruiting trail to talk to some fans and take questions this week. The class is currently ranked 5th in the country. 

