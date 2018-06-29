Geaux Nation - Tigers Recruiting Roars
BATON ROUGE, La - The LSU football teams continues to build towards what they hope to be a good season as their recruiting class takes shape. Head Coach Ed Orgeron to a break from the recruiting trail to talk to some fans and take questions this week. The class is currently ranked 5th in the country.
More Stories
-
Arkansas falls 5-0 to Oregon State in the deciding game in the…
-
LSU's football team continues to take shape for the upcoming season…
-
The Saints prepare for training camp which will begin in about a…