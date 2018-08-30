Geaux Nation - Miami Preview
BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU Tigers are getting set for a top 25 showdown this Sunday when they take on Miami. There are a couple connections between the two teams as the Hurricanes have a couple players from the New Orleans area on their roster. The matchup is considered one of the top matchups of the weekend.
