Geaux Nation - Hold That Tiger
BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU's football team continues to take shape for the upcoming season as they pick up commits from big players across the state. Morgan Beard sits down with one of the latest commits in lineman Kardell Thomas. Tigers are expected to have one of the top recruiting classes in the nation if all the players committed end up signing with team.
