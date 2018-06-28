Local Sports

Geaux Nation - Hold That Tiger

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 10:48 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 10:49 PM CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU's football team continues to take shape for the upcoming season as they pick up commits from big players across the state. Morgan Beard sits down with one of the latest commits in lineman Kardell Thomas. Tigers are expected to have one of the top recruiting classes in the nation if all the players committed end up signing with team. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected