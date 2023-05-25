STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 25, 2023, officials of Sterlington High School announced that Brian West will be its next Head Softball Coach. According to officials, West is a former college and professional athlete, who was a first-round draft pick in the 1999 MLB Draft.

Photo courtesy of Sterlington High School

West also assisted the LSU Tigers football team to a National Championship in 2004 as a defensive end. The school will host a “Meet Coach West” event in the school’s library on May 30, 2023, at 6 PM.