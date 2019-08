We’re less than two weeks away from when ULM hosts Grambling on August 31.

The team hopes that everything is solidified, following that final scrimmage of the Summer, last Saturday.

Perhaps this season, protection for Warhawk quarterback Caleb Evans, could be better than ever.

According to reports, ULM’s offensive line ranks second in the country in terms of experience.

NBC 10 Sports caught up with former Oak Grove Tiger, and current Warhawks center, John Bolding.