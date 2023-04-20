OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 18, 2023, LHSAA held its annual Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame Ceremony, and Vic Dalrymple, former head football of Oak Grove High School, was one of the 10 inductees.

Dalrymple coached at Newton High School, Claiborne Academy, and Oak Grove High School; however, he made his greatest impact at Oak Grove High School by winning four state championships, 19 District Championships, and four state runner-up titles. Dalrymple was also named coach of the year twice and won approximately 312 games from 1981 to 2012.

Photo courtesy of Oak Grove High School Football

Dalrymple was inducted into the 2023 Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame alongside the following inductees: