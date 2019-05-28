Former Neville Star Amber Coons Returns Home
Former Neville softball pitcher Amber Coons is headed home.
She's transferring to ULM for the 2020 season.
Coons threw in 22 games last season for McNeese. She compiled a 6-2 record, which included the second best earned run average on the Lady Cowgirls staff.
During her Lady Tigers days, Coons earned all-Northeast Louisiana Pitcher of the Year in 2016.
