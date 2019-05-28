Local Sports

Former Neville Star Amber Coons Returns Home

Posted: May 27, 2019 11:00 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 11:00 PM CDT

Former Neville softball pitcher Amber Coons is headed home. 

She's transferring to ULM for the 2020 season.

Coons threw in 22 games last season for McNeese. She compiled a 6-2 record, which included the second best earned run average on the Lady Cowgirls staff.

During her Lady Tigers days, Coons earned all-Northeast Louisiana Pitcher of the Year in 2016.

 

 

