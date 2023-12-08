MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 7, 2023, former student-athlete of Neville High School and current offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers, Lance Heard, was announced as a selection for the 2023 Freshman All-SEC Team. Heard started in one game and saw action in 12 games during the 2023 season.

Photo courtesy of LSU Football

The Tigers were 9 and 3 for the season, and the team will face the Wisconsin Badgers in the Reliaquest Bowl. The game will take place on New Year’s Day at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.