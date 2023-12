MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 5, 2023, the Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 2023 All-SEC Football Team. Former Neville High School student-athlete and current offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers, Will Campbell, was selected First Team All-SEC.

Photo courtesy of LSU Football

Campbell started in all 12 games for the Tigers, helping the team to a 9 and 3 record. The Tigers are set to face the Wisconsin Badgers in the Reliaquest Bowl on New Year’s Day in Tampa, Fla.