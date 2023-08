WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s that time of year again. We’re dreaming of cooler temperatures, the kids are returning to school, and the Ark-La-Miss will be watching a lot of football on KTVE.

High school football will begin on August 25, 2023, college football will begin on September 2, 2023, and the NFL regular season will begin on September 7, 2023.