Football Friday Night (09/13) highlights and scores

Those fans with DirecTV and AT&T as their cable/satellite provider may not be able to see the LSU-Northwestern State game tomorrow night unless a deal is reached between the Disney Family of networks, which includes ESPN, the SEC Network, and ABC, and AT&T.

LSU fans impacted by the removal of these channels from their AT&T and DirecTV lineup, are encouraged to contact AT&T at 888.602.4388 or reach out to them through social media at @ATT on Twitter or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/att to voice your concern.