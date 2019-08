Haynesville's football team has been a powerhouse program in the 1A for over a century. The team played their first game back in 1907, making them one of the oldest programs in the state. Since then, they have gone on to win 17 state championships and 38 district titles.

Much like the town itself, the program is a tight-knit family. The connection it has with its community, goes beyond being simply a sport they play or watch in the fall. Many of the players on the team grew up watching the Golden Tornado play. Their fathers, uncles and often even grandparents played for Haynesville.