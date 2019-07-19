El Dorado’s Breya Clark Earns Special Honor

Breya Clark didn’t start competing in track and field until the 8th grade. But it didn’t take very long to find out she was born for the sport. In her first year competing, she qualified for states in high jump.

And she was just getting started.

Over the next four years, she would win 6 state championships, break the state record in the triple jump, and go undefeated in the high jump her senior year. That along with holding a B average in school helped earn her the 2019 Gatorade Arkansas Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year. Clark became the first athlete from El Dorado High School to ever earn this honor.

Her awards and honors weren’t finished though. This spring she signed a scholarship to compete next year for University of Arkansas Little Rock. Then in July, El Dorado Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer declared July 10th to be Breya Clark day.