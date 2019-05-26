Doing it for Cam: Community Comes Together Following Tragedy Video

Lincoln Prep's final day of school saw a faculty versus students hoops fundraiser. The Grambling women's basketball coaching staff also lended a helping hand.

Despite being years removed from their playing days, some showed their talents.

Proceeds from this event are not going to Lincoln Prep, however.

Over a month ago, a tornado ripped through Ruston. It damaged several businesses, and nearly 90 homes. The event killed two people. The mother and brother of Ruston High student, Cam Murphy.

"I've always been close to Lincoln Prep, " says Murphy. "So, they told me a week ago [about the fundraiser], to see the community come together for me."

And, thanks to the efforts of Panthers assistant basketball coach, Adrian Manning, Northeast Louisiana came through.

"I'm sitting at home thinking, 'I lost my mom my senior year of high school,'" says Manning. "So, I can just imagine what this kid was going through."

"If something happens to someone in our community, we're all hurt, " says Lincoln Prep head basketball coach Antonio Hudson. "It's not about what colors he wears. It's about being genuine and being caring."

It didn't take long to convince Grambling to show their support.

"When we got there, and we found out it's for the family that lost loved ones in the tragic tornado, we were just happy to come out and support, " says Lady Tigers head basketball coach Freddie Murray.

"We're real big on community service, " says Lady Tigers assistant coach Isayra Diaz. "And, everytime we have a chance to do something for the community, we'll make sure to take advantage of it."

"You always want to be there to support people, " says Lady Tigers assistant David Pierre. "Be there to comfort people. Just be that saving grace for them that they need."

For Cam Murphy, the love that was shown goes a long way in the healing process.

"Just shows you we're all family, " Murphy continues. "We all come together through tough times and hardships, and hard times. It just shows you that they really care."



