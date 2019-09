ULM head coach Matt Viator will meet his second Big 12 opponent, during his time at ULM. Saturday, they’ll travel to face Iowa State.

During Coach Viator’s time at McNeese, his team nearly pulled off the biggest upset of 2014. His Cowboys had Nebraska on the ropes, before the Cornhuskers pulled away in the final seconds.

Viator was asked if this weekend’s upcoming game reminds him of the big day in Lincoln, five years ago.