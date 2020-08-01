Dixie Youth World Series is back and is hosted back at Sterlington’s Sports Complex

The Dixie Youth World Series is back for a third straight year at Sterlington Sports Complex this year. And a couple of Louisiana baseball teams dueled it out. Sterlington boys baseball team took on Jefferson in a nail bitter, and the Junior Sterlington baseball team took on Halls from Tennessee.

