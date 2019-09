Dates, Matchups Announced for 2019 Bayou Jamb

According to NBC 10’s content partners, The News Star, matchups have been announced for the 2019 Bayou Jamb.

The games will take place at ULM’s Malone Stadium. Due to the Warhawks’ season opener versus Grambling on August 31, the Bayou Jamb will take place on Thursday, August 29 and Friday, August 30.

Thursday, August 29:

St. Fredrick vs. Jonesboro-Hodge – 5 p.m.

Sterlington vs. Jena – 6:30 p.m.

Ouachita vs. Ruston – 8 p.m.

Friday, August 30: