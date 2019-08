The Bulldog receiver room will look different in 2019.

Gone are the days of Teddy Veal, who graduated. The same for Rhashid Bonnette, who’s now at McNeese.

Adrian Hardy, who led Tech with 75 receptions in 2018, is back.

Throw in former Bastrop Ram and TCU transfer Isaiah Graham to the mix.

Quarterback J’Mar Smith spoke to NBC 10 Sports about the relationship with some new and returning faces in camp.