After over 45 years of coaching in high school and college, Lee Fobbs retired from Grambling in January.

The Fobbs name runs deep in Tigers history. He played under the legendary Eddie Robinson from 1968-72.

Of course, his son Broderick has led GSU to two Celebration Bowl appearances, in his five seasons as head coach.

NBC 10 Sports Director Chris Demirdjian went one on one with Fobbs to talk life, after football.