MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 7, 2023, reports confirmed that Carroll High School Head Football Coach, Garry Hines, abruptly canceled practice on September 4, 2023, due to lack of student attendance and players arriving late. According to Monroe Free Press, Hines’s decision has caused a divided response from the parents of the football players and triggered frustration and anger.

In response to his decision, Hines reportedly voiced on his social media account that he is fustrated with his players’ tardiness issue.