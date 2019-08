We’re only a few days away from Louisiana Tech’s season opener at Texas.

Following this Summer’s comments from Terry Bradshaw on Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, there’s perhaps more fuel added to the fire.

Bulldogs safety L’Jarius Sneed spoke about Texas wide receivers, during Tuesday’s media availability, “Well, they can’t handle press…We’re gonna have to press them up a lot. They’ll struggle with us pressing them up a lot and we’ll just have to stay on the routes.”