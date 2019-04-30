Bulldogs Add Midweek Game Versus Mississippi State to 2019 Schedule

RUSTON, La. – On Tuesday afternoon, Louisiana Tech head coach Lane Burroughs announced the addition of a midweek non-conference game to the Bulldogs’ 2019 schedule. Tech will travel to Starkville, Mississippi, on Tuesday, May 14 for a 6:30 p.m. contest against Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field.

The midweek game will take the place of the rained out game back in March, previously scheduled between Tech and Sam Houston State in Ruston.

This will be the 54th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the most recent back in 2017, where Tech took a 3-2 win in Starkville.

Admission to the game will be free and all seating will be general admission. The Salvation Army will be on site accepting monetary donations to support Ruston, Louisiana and Louisiana Tech University’s campus to aid in recovery from the recent tornados that touched down in the area. Checks can be made payable to the Salvation Army.

Be sure to stay plugged into LATechSports.com and follow @LATechBSB on Twitter for all breaking news, in-game updates and other items of interest pertaining to the 2019 Diamond ‘Dogs.